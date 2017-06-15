Amazon India all set to launch digital payment platform

Amazon India's new digital platform, similar to Paytm, will help its customers make easy cashless transactions. The platform won't be restricted only to Amazon services unlike the Amazon Wallet.

In April, the Reserve Bank of India had given a nod to Amazon India's license to operate a pre-paid payment instrument (PPI). The platform will help customers avoid the hassle of coordinating the time of delivery with the delivery person, making it convenient for buyers.

"This will allow us to move customers away from a cash-based or payment on delivery-based segment to a more prepaid digital segment. That’s our primary priority," Amazon India Head Amit Agarwal told Mint. However, he did not declare the details of the platform.

Running in parallels with the payment platform launch, Amazon India is witnessing a healthy growth in its recent Prime service. The Amazon India Head confirmed that the paid Prime users have doubled since January 2017, indicating that their healthy-customer base is growing.

According to Amazon India, 50 percent of their orders come from smaller cities and the new user base is growing by over 65 percent. A massive amount of USD 5 billion will be invested for technological advancement and infrastructure growth to draw another 100 million users.

Amazon entered 6 years after Flipkart. As of now, Flipkart and Amazon are competing on the same level. According to a TRA study last year, Amazon was ranked the most attractive internet brand in the country ahead of its peers - Flipkart and Snapdeal