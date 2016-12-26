Amazon Indias revenues in FY16 soar but so do losses

With the e-commerce battle in India surging and the fight for market share increasing, internet giant Amazan India did everything possible to topple its arch rival Flipkart from its numero uno position.

In its battle to reach the top position, it spent enormously on marketing, promotions and investments in infrastructure and technologies. All these helped them double their revenues for the fiscal year FY16 to Rs 2275 versus Rs 1022 crore in FY15.

However, the losses for the company too doubled from Rs 1724 crore in the previous year to Rs 3572 in FY16, as reported by Mint .

The Seattle-based online market place had made a commitment to invest around USD 5 billion in India and have so far committed Rs 3500 crore at the beginning of the fiscal year 2015-16.