App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 15, 2017 08:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

Amazon India partners FIEO to train sellers on e-commerce

Under the partnership, entrepreneurs manufacturing, retailing and exporting products will be educated on the digital business opportunity, brand building, documentation, listing methodology and Amazon services, a statement said.

Amazon India partners FIEO to train sellers on e-commerce

E-commerce major Amazon India has partnered with the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) - South Zone to train merchants on selling their products online.

FIEO is the country's apex body of export promotion.

Under the partnership, entrepreneurs manufacturing, retailing and exporting products will be educated on the digital business opportunity, brand building, documentation, listing methodology and Amazon services, a statement said.

This includes categories like home textiles, kitchen linen, leather accessories, leather shoes, apparel, home decor products, incense and essential oils among others.

Amazon India said south India has seen close to 100 per cent increase in terms of the number of global sellers in the last two years.

"Starting with the textile hub of Coimbatore, these workshops will be held in Chennai, Karur, Bengaluru, Madurai, Vijayawada, Tirupur, Nilgiris District, Hyderabad and Kochi over the next two months," the statement said.

Amazon also offers guidance on the type of deals sellers can offer, the kind of advertisements they can run on these platforms and how they can use social media channels to drive awareness about their listings on the various marketplaces.

"Our partnership with FIEO will help Indian exporters take their 'Made in India' products to millions of active customers across the globe," Amazon India Head Global Selling Abhijit Kamra told PTI.

Over 20,000 sellers today from India currently sell over 45 million products through 10 global Amazon marketplaces.

"We see immense potential in the country and look forward to enabling thousands of FIEO members to expand their business through our Global Selling Programme," Kamra said.

tags #Amazon #Business #E-commerce #FIEO

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.