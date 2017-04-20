Amazon Fire TV Stick vs Google Chromecast 2 vs Apple TV: Which one should you buy?

Moneycontrol News

Amazon is slowly but steadily expanding its offerings in India. A company that started out in India as an ecommerce portal has branched out to movie-streaming with Amazon Prime, groceries with Amazon Now and over-the-top content with Amazon Fire TV Stick unveiled on Wednesday.

The Fire TV Stick is Amazon’s answer to existing WiFi/Internet-enabled streaming devices such as Google Chromecast, Apple TV and Amkette Evo TV. Here’s a lowdown on what these gadgets are capable of.

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Price: Rs 3,999

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick with Voice Remote is a plug and play device that turns any HD television set in to a smart TV that streams movies, lets you use apps and play games, among others.

The Fire Stick has been made bearing in mind data connectivity issues many users face in India. Amazon claims that the device learns from a user’s behaviour and prefetches content to ensure a buffer-free video streaming experience. The prefetching can help reduce data usage by up to 50 percent, Amazon says.

Fire TV Stick users not only get avail video content Amazon Prime Video, but they can watch videos from well-known sources such as Netflix, Hotstar, Voot and Airtel Movies, to name a few.

The device comes with a remote to navigate through apps, videos and music. It also has voice recognition feature that lets users search for content merely by speaking into a microphone.

Google Chromecast 2

Price: Rs 3,399

Google Chromecast 2 is one the trusted video-streaming devices available in the market today. Unlike, Fire TV Stick which streams content through WiFi, the Chromecast 2 mirrors videos, music and apps from your smartphone. Essentially, you use your mobile device to cast your favourite TV shows, films, music, sport, games and more.

As content is relayed through your mobile phone on to TV all the time, the Chromecast 2 can be limiting — you may want to use your phone to make or receive calls. Not to mention, streaming content for long hours may drain your phone’s battery.

A spare smartphone is the best way to make most of Chromecast 2.

Apple TV (Fourth Gen; 32GB)

Price: Rs 13,500

The Apple TV lets you stream movies, TV and music from sources like Netflix, Hulu, HBO NOW and WatchESPN and other apps from Apple’s app store.Besides, it comes with a voice-recognition-enabled remote that is linked with Apple’s Siri to make finding content easier.

The Apple TV Remote is highly-responsive to fingers and this helps quickly and accurately navigate around your television screen.

Though it is costlier than the humble devices above, Apple TV can be the go-to device should you own other Apple devices — iPhone, iPad and MacBooks.