Aug 30, 2017 05:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amazon dragged to High Court for non-payment of rental dues

Though it is not clear what the pending amount is the report said that the company’s lawyer claimed that it was a ‘substantial’ amount

Moneycontrol News

Amazon has been dragged to the Bombay High Court for alleged non-payment of dues. A Mumbai-based firm has alleged that the US e-commerce giant has not paid rents on a property it had leased. The court will have the next hearing on 4th September.

According to an Economic Times report, Mumbai-based firm, Global E-services, filed the suit against Amazon as it had allegedly vacated a warehouse in Mumbai that the company had leased without paying their rental dues.

Though it is not clear what the pending amount is the report said that the company’s lawyer claimed that it was a ‘substantial’ amount.

Amazon has not yet responded to the report. The case will be second such incident in the recent times in which the e-commerce company is getting on the wrong page with the Indian judicial system.

Recently, the company came into news after it decided to approach the National Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission (NCDRC) after the Chandigarh State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission ruled that the company is responsible for any damage in goods it had sold.

