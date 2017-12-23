App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 22, 2017 01:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Altico invests Rs 1,250 crore in realty projects in Hyderabad and Pune

The company invested Rs 500 crore in the city-based Phoenix group for construction and development of IT SEZ projects here and Rs 375 crore in Marvel group in Pune for a bouquet of projects, among others, it said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
While weakness in some sectors like real estate is visible, services and infrastructure sentiment is expected to improve in Q4. The overall business scenario is also expected to improve.
While weakness in some sectors like real estate is visible, services and infrastructure sentiment is expected to improve in Q4. The overall business scenario is also expected to improve.

Altico Capital, an NBFC, today said it recently deployed Rs 1,250 crore across five real estate projects here and in Pune.

The company invested Rs 500 crore in the city-based Phoenix group for construction and development of IT SEZ projects here and Rs 375 crore in Marvel group in Pune for a bouquet of projects, among others, it said in a statement.

Recently, Altico had announced that it expects to deploy Rs 3,000 crore in the balance part of FY18 in the real estate sector.

Altico Capital's Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Grewal said the investments reflect their continued focus on segments such as affordable and mid-income housing which make up more than 50 percent of their current portfolio.

"We continue to maintain healthy asset quality of nil NPAs for the fifth consecutive year of our RE (real estate) lending business, even in an environment impacted by the temporary disruptions caused by otherwise stable government policies around demonetisation, RERA and GST, thereby demonstrating our high underwriting standards and superior asset management practices," Grewal said.

Since inception, Altico has deployed more than Rs 8,500 crore across over 100 projects covering more than 100 million sq ft area in seven cities and continues to maintain strong asset profile, the release said.

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.