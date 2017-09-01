App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Sep 01, 2017 09:02 AM IST | Source: PTI

Alstom appoints Alain Spohr as MD for India, South Asia

"Alstom is pleased to announce the appointment of Alain Spohr as the Managing Director for India & South Asia cluster based in Bengaluru, India," the company said in a statement.

Alstom appoints Alain Spohr as MD for India, South Asia

Alstom said it has appointed Alain Spohr as the Managing Director for India and South Asia.

"Alstom is pleased to announce the appointment of Alain Spohr as the Managing Director for India & South Asia cluster based in Bengaluru, India," the company said in a statement.

Spohr joins Alstom from GE Energy India where he was the MD and CEO of the GE/Bharat Forge join venture and also the India country leader for steam power systems.

Spohr brings with him over 35 years of experience in various roles.

tags #Alain Spohr #Alstom #Business #Companies

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.