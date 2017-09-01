Alstom appoints Alain Spohr as MD for India, South Asia

Alstom said it has appointed Alain Spohr as the Managing Director for India and South Asia.

"Alstom is pleased to announce the appointment of Alain Spohr as the Managing Director for India & South Asia cluster based in Bengaluru, India," the company said in a statement.

Spohr joins Alstom from GE Energy India where he was the MD and CEO of the GE/Bharat Forge join venture and also the India country leader for steam power systems.

Spohr brings with him over 35 years of experience in various roles.