Allcargo may recast projects & engg solutions biz, but rules out shutting it down

Allcargo Logistics is looking at an asset-light model to run its projects and engineering (P&E) solutions business, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer Prakash Tulsiani told Moneycontrol. Ruling out any plan to shut the business, he cited the segment’s low return on capital employed as the reason behind the company’s decision to recast that business.

"It is a good profitable business but does not give the right returns. An asset-light model is one of the options to run it," Tulsiani said.

As part of its exercise to restructure the P&E segment, Allcargo transferred similar businesses to its joint venture company Avvashya CCI Logistics. Allcargo is part of the Avvashya Group owned by Founder and Chairman Shashi Kiran Shetty.

Projects and engineering solutions business consumed as much as 36 percent of the company's capital employed in the last concluded quarter but gave returns of only 6 percent. As opposed to this, the company’s mainstay business of multimodal transport operations had 39 percent of the capital employed towards it but gave returns of 29 percent.

Even the container freight station business, which contributes just 1 percentage point lower revenue than projects and engineering segment, gave returns of 29 percent when the capital employed was 25 percent during the March quarter.

Allcargo’s P&E business contributed 8 percent to its revenues of Rs 1,362 crores in the March quarter.

As part of its exercise to restructure the P&E segment, Allcargo sold off in the March quarter some of its low-yielding and non-strategic assets including some of the ships employed in the business.

Tulsiani said the company had planned a capital expenditure of Rs 30 crore to Rs 50 crore which would go towards maintenance but this could go up by as much as Rs 200 crore to Rs 250 crore if the company gets a favourable response from the railways for its request for rail connectivity to its proposed logistics park at Jhajjar in Haryana. Tulsiani said he expected some movement to happen by August on that front.

The company first needs to acquire the land based on specifications given by the railways for the line that will be laid within the logistics park and the construction of the line will take 18-20 months, according to the company’s management.