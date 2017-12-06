Allahabad Bank, United Bank to come up with ESOP plans

The Board of Directors at a meeting held approved the proposal to issue up to 5 crore equity shares in one or more tranches by way of ESOP/ESPS, United Bank said in a regulatory filing.
As part of capital raising plans, public sector lenders Allahabad Bank, United Bank of India have initiated a process to make employees stakeholders by way of issuing employee stock option (ESOP).
Kolkata-headquartered United Bank of India and Allahabad Bank said they will issue such stock options for their employees on Wednesday.
The Board of Directors at a meeting held approved the proposal to issue up to 5 crore equity shares in one or more tranches by way of ESOP/ESPS, United Bank said in a regulatory filing.
Allahabad Bank said the board of directors of the bank will meet on December 12 to "consider a proposal to convene an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of the bank for their consent/approval for issue of up to 5 crore new equity shares of bank in one of more tranches by way of employee share purchase scheme (ESPS).Earlier in March this year, the finance ministry had given its in-principle approval to allow public sector banks to offer stock options to their employees, aimed at retaining experienced hands with better incentives.