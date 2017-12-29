All forgotten as Jaypee shareholders say Happy New Year to Gaur, get Haldiram’s

One expected mayhem but it looked like it was a Tata company annual general meeting where scenes of shareholders singing paeans to Ratan Tata are a common occurrence. Jaypee Infratech is hardly the Bombay House type. But trust Jaypee captain Manoj Gaur to manage at least a modicum of reflection of the same adulation. Given it came at the worst of times — the company is a bad debt case and shareholders can be expected to be anything but happy — the optics became even more impressive.

So it was the tenth AGM of the company at Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, belonging to the Jaiprakash Gaur-founded group that owns much of the land as far as your eyes take you in Noida's Sector 128.

Seated on the dais were Gaur as its Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, insolvency resolution professional Anuj Jain and company secretary M P Kharbanda. Jain and his team of around 20 is currently grappling with resolution of Jaypee's debt because the company doesn't have enough cash flow to pay its loans. While Jain’s team does that, it also needs to ensure delivery of houses to buyers who years ago booked properties in projects being built by Jaypee but still await handover — there is no construction taking place at those 10-12 projects.

Jain was appointed by the National Company Law Tribunal that Jaypee's lenders had approached to help them retrieve their money. The way out includes sale of assets — some already sold — and conversion of debt into equity which is not a favourable option for anyone.

In his around 20-minute speech delivered in Hindi, Gaur thanked all, sometimes profusely, repeatedly and with folded hands. But that’s Gaur for you with his rustic charm and humility. He often said, “Aapki company (Your company).” He stood not far from the same spot a few months back, braving the ire of thousands of flat buyers awaiting possession. Currently, various estimates peg the number of buyers awaiting possession of their property anywhere between 25,000 and 28,000.

He expressed his gratitude to Jain for trusting his intent. He explained in detail how the company had almost struck a deal with its lenders to resolve its debt problem but the central bank's new norms spoilt its case.

But Gaur said the worst was behind for the company — his strong body language and as strong words — striking a chord with the shareholders.

His promise to deliver 4,800 units in the ongoing financial year was met with applause from shareholders. His speech was interspersed with references to his father Jaiprakash and World War II. It was then the turn of shareholders, by now all captivated, to come to the podium and sing praise. A couplet from a shareholder from Bulandshahar — a town in the rugged western Uttar Pradesh — was in order.

The 10-point agenda of the AGM comprised routine matters like appointment of directors and approval of 2016-17 results. All that passed smoothly and soon Gaur was surrounded by people, many his admirers. In that commotion, Gaur said, “Company toh Jain saab ke paas hai, hum toh khud guest hain (The company is with Jain sir, we are ourselves its guests).” Who could bother now. It was time to grab the packet of Haldiram’s sweets handed out by the company and say Happy New Year.