App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 15, 2017 11:32 AM IST | Source: PTI

Alembic Pharma's cholesterol drug gets US FDA nod

"The company has received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for its Fenofibric Acid Delayed-Release Capsules, 45mg and 135mg," Alembic Pharma said in a BSE filing today.

Alembic Pharma's cholesterol drug gets US FDA nod

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received approval from the US health regulator for Fenofibric Acid Delayed-Release capsules used for lowering high cholesterol and increasing good cholesterol.

"The company has received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for its Fenofibric Acid Delayed-Release Capsules, 45mg and 135mg," Alembic Pharma said in a BSE filing today.

The approved product is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product Trilipix Delayed-Release capsules of Abbvie Inc.

Fenofibric Acid Delayed-Release capsules are indicated as an adjunctive therapy to diet to reduce triglyceride (TG) in patients with hypertriglyceridemia and reduce elevated LDL-C, total cholesterol, and increase high-density lipoprotein (HDL) (good) cholesterol levels.

These capsules have an estimated market size of USD 93 million for 12 months to December 2016, according to IMS.

Alembic Pharma has a total of 56 ANDA approvals from the US health regulator.

The stock was trading 0.83 per cent lower at Rs 595.75 per on the BSE.

tags #Alembic Pharmaceuticals #BSE #Business #USFDA

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.