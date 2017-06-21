Alembic gets USFDA nod for generic hypertension drug

App
Jun 21, 2017 04:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

The company's product is therapeutically equivalent to AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals' Atacand tablets which are indicated for treatment of hypertension, Alembic today said in a regulatory filing.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received US health regulator's approval to market hypertension drug, candesartan cilexetil tablets, in the American market.

The company's product is therapeutically equivalent to AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals' Atacand tablets which are indicated for treatment of hypertension, Alembic today said in a regulatory filing.

As per IMS data, candesartan cilexetil tablets had an estimated market size of USD 27 million in the US market for twelve months ended December 2016.

Alembic now has a total of 57 abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approvals from the USFDA. Shares of the company today closed 2.28 per cent higher at Rs 534.90 on BSE.

