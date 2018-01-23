App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Powered by

Godrej

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 23, 2018 09:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Alembic board gives nod to buy back shares worth up to Rs 82cr

Alembic Ltd today said its board has approved the proposal for buyback of 1.02 crore shares of the company for a total consideration not exceeding Rs 82 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Alembic Ltd today said its board has approved the proposal for buyback of 1.02 crore shares of the company for a total consideration not exceeding Rs 82 crore.

These fully paid-up equity shares represent up to 3.84 percent of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company, Alembic Ltd said in a BSE filing.

The consideration excludes transaction costs namely fees, brokerage, applicable taxes such as securities transaction tax, goods and services tax, stamp duty, etc, it added.

"The promoters and members of the promoter group have indicated their intention to participate in the buy back offer," Alembic Ltd said.

Shares of Alembic Ltd today closed 1.63 per cent down at Rs 66.50 per scrip on BSE.

most popular

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.