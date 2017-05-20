App
May 20, 2017 09:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Albula Investment Fund buys 2.75 lakh shares of Sangam (India)

﻿Albula Investment Fund Ltd﻿ bought 275,000 shares of Sangam (India)﻿ at Rs 260 per share on the BSE.

On May 19, 2017 Albula Investment Fund Ltd bought 275,000 shares of Sangam (India) at Rs 260 per share on the BSE. Also, it bought 275,000  shares at Rs 260 per share on the NSE.

Sangam (India) closed at Rs 266.90, down Rs 9.80, or 3.54 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 325.00 and 52-week low Rs 225.00 on 01 November, 2016 and 21 November, 2016, respectively.

