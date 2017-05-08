App
May 08, 2017 11:17 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Akzo Nobel declines third takeover proposal from PPG

A group of the company's shareholders who support a merger of the two companies have been pushing for talks, but Akzo said in a statement it would not engage in discussions with the U.S. company.

Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel on Monday rejected a third takeover proposal from larger U.S. rival PPG valued at 26.9 billion euros ($29.51 billion)saying it undervalues the company, faces antitrust risks, and does not address other stakeholder concerns such as "cultural differences."

PPG must now decide whether it will move to a formal bid ahead of a June 1 deadline under Dutch securities laws without support of Akzo's boards.

