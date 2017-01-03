Jan 03, 2017, 11.41 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bharti Airtel is eyeing a stake in Telenor's India business, reports The Economic Times. The deal, if it goes through, will mean Airtel will be taking on the Rs 1500 crore debt of the Norway-based company's Indian arm.
Airtel in discussions to buy Telenors Indian business
