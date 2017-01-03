Airtel in discussions to buy Telenors Indian business

Bharti Airtel is eyeing a stake in Telenor's India business, reports The Economic Times. The deal, if it goes through, will mean Airtel will be taking on the Rs 1500 crore debt of the Norway-based company's Indian arm.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Jan 03, 2017, 11.41 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Airtel in discussions to buy Telenor's Indian business

Bharti Airtel is eyeing a stake in Telenor's India business, reports The Economic Times. The deal, if it goes through, will mean Airtel will be taking on the Rs 1500 crore debt of the Norway-based company's Indian arm.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Airtel in discussions to buy Telenors Indian business

Bharti Airtel is eyeing a stake in Telenor's India business, reports The Economic Times. The deal, if it goes through, will mean Airtel will be taking on the Rs 1500 crore debt of the Norway-based company's Indian arm.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Airtel in discussions to buy Telenors Indian business
Moneycontrol Bureau

Bharti Airtel is eyeing a stake in Telenor's India business, reports The Economic Times . The deal, if it goes through, will mean Airtel will be taking on the Rs 1500 crore debt of the Norway-based company's Indian arm.

Talking to the newspaper, a source said that the talks are quite advanced. "Airtel is just looking at taking over a part of Telenor India's debt while Telenor would need to take care of the balance loans."

Telenor, which is keen on exiting India completely, failed to make much headway with Idea, say sources. They further add that Idea's offer of equity didn't find favour with Telenor. 

Telenor had earlier held discussions with various other telecom players in vain. Other suitors included Vodafone. Telenor is believed to have driven a hard bargain seeking USD 1 billion for its spectrum. 


Tags  Bharti Airtel Telenor Vodafone

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Airtel in discussions to buy Telenors Indian business

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.