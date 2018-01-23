App
Jan 23, 2018 10:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Airtel to absorb 4,000 Tata Teleservices, Telenor staff after merger

The Sunil Mittal-led telecom company may post about 15 percent of the employees from the two telcos overseas, including in Africa.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Bharti Airtel will be absorbing around two-third employees of Telenor India and Tata Teleservices' consumer mobility business after merger with both companies, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The report adds that the Sunil Mittal-led telecom company may post about 15 percent of the employees from the two telcos overseas, including Africa.

An Airtel spokesperson told the newspaper: "It is inevitable in a post-merger scenario that all employees will not find meaningful roles and accordingly, will be provided complete support to deal with such an outcome. An exercise is under way to map the employee pool to the post-merger requirements."

Airtel is likely to absorb as many employees as it can within the Indian telecom business while "a few will be offered opportunities across its international operations and other group companies," the spokesperson added.

According to the report, Tata Teleservices (TTSL) consumer mobility business employed around 5,000 in October while Telenor India had around 2,000 people on its payroll. While employees have left both companies, some at TTSL are being absorbed in other roles within the Tata Group.

