Jun 23, 2017 03:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Airtel starts digital customer care in 11 languages

"Customers simply need to dial *121# from their mobile phones and access an easy to navigate menu on their mobile screens to get their account related information in a matter of seconds. No need to wait to speak to a customer care executive or visit an Airtel retail store for basic queries," Airtel said in a statement.

Airtel starts digital customer care in 11 languages

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel today announced the launch of *121# Digital Care platform in 11 Indian languages, including Hindi, Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil.

"Customers simply need to dial *121# from their mobile phones and access an easy to navigate menu on their mobile screens to get their account related information in a matter of seconds. No need to wait to speak to a customer care executive or visit an Airtel retail store for basic queries," Airtel said in a statement.

Using this service, Airtel customers can access various services like mobile balance, last few transactions, activating or deactivating value-added services and the like.

This support will be available in Kannada, Bangla, Odia and Assamese as well.

Airtel has over 275 million mobile customers across India, of which approximately 93.7 per cent are pre-paid.

