Dec 12, 2017 02:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Airtel rolls out 4G services in Kargil, Dras and Leh

"Customers in 130 towns and villages, including Kargil, Leh, and Dras, will now be able to enjoy affordable high speed data services and get on to the digital superhighway," an Airtel statement said.

PTI
 
 
India's largest telecom company Bharti Airtel today announced the launch of 4G services in Dras, Kargil and Leh in the Ladakh region, saying that it has become the first operator to provide the high speed data services in the area.

"Customers in 130 towns and villages, including Kargil, Leh, and Dras, will now be able to enjoy affordable high speed data services and get on to the digital superhighway," an Airtel statement said.

While the roll out in Ladakh region would provide fast data speeds to the local population, the 4G deployment will also ensure that tourists visiting the region stay connected to high speed data services, it said.

Popular spots like Kargil War Memorial, Magnetic Hill, Shanti Stupa, Leh Palace, Thiksey Monastery, Lamayuru Monastery, Moon Land Lamayuru, Sakti towards pangong Lake, Stok Palace and Hall of Fame are now covered by Airtel 4G, it added.

"Airtel’s network teams and partners have overcome the challenge of extremely difficult terrain and harsh weather conditions, including sub-zero temperatures, to deploy a state-of-the-art 4G network in the region," the statement said.

The latest rollout is part of 'Project Leap', Airtel’s network transformation initiative under which it has committed investment of over Rs 60,000 crore and created a nationwide 4G footprint extending from Ladakh to Kanyakumari and from Tawang to Kutch.

Bharti Airtel's Chief Operating Officer (India and South Asia) Ajai Puri said: "This is a major milestone for India and for Airtel. Having pioneered 4G rollout in India, Airtel has been committed to expanding its high speed data networks to every corner of the country and contribute to the Government s Digital India vision.

tags #Bharti Airtel #Business #Companies #kargil #Telecom

