Aug 29, 2017 04:21 PM IST

Airtel Payments Bank-Mastercard powered cards cross 2 mn users

This digital payments solution enables Airtel Payments Bank customers to make secure and convenient digital payments at over 1,00,000 ecommerce websites and other online portals, Mastercard said in a statement.

Airtel Payments Bank-Mastercard powered cards cross 2 mn users

Airtel Payments Bank-Mastercard powered debit and prepaid cards crossed two million users in India within five months of the launch.

This digital payments solution enables Airtel Payments Bank customers to make secure and convenient digital payments at over 1,00,000 ecommerce websites and other online portals, Mastercard said in a statement.

The online card can be accessed by all Airtel Payments Bank customers via My Airtel app inside the bank section, it said.

