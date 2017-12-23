App
Dec 22, 2017 07:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Airtel Payments Bank head Shashi Arora quits

Arora has been working with Airtel in senior leadership roles since 2006. He was appointed MD and CEO of Airtel Payments Bank on June 1, 2016.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Airtel Payments Bank Managing Director and CEO Shashi Arora has resigned in the wake of the firm's eKYC licence suspension by Aadhaar-issuing body UIDAI.

"Shashi has decided to move on to pursue opportunities outside of Airtel. We wish Shashi the very best for his future endeavours," the company said in a statement.

"He has been an asset for Airtel and over the years has contributed to the company’s growth story. Having led the operations in key telecom circles followed by building a strong DTH business, he has laid the foundation for Airtel's payments bank operations," the statement said.

The Unique Identity Authority of India (UIDAI) had barred Bharti Airtel and Airtel Payments Bank from conducting Aadhaar-based verification of customers using the eKYC process.

The action was taken following allegations that Bharti Airtel was using the Aadhaar-eKYC based SIM verification process to open payments bank accounts of its subscribers without their 'informed consent'.

UIDAI on Thursday allowed Bharti Airtel to use Aadhaar for re-verification of its mobile customers till January 10 with stiff riders after it returned Rs 138-crore LPG subsidy remitted to the unsolicited payments bank accounts.

It, however, maintained that Airtel Payments Bank eKYC licence will remain suspended till final enquiry and audit report.

