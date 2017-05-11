App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 11, 2017 02:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Airtel, Micromax tie up for 1-year free 4G service on Canvas 2

"Micromax Canvas 2 will come with one year of unlimited Airtel to Airtel calling, unlimited data at no extra cost for both existing and new Airtel customers," Shubhajit Sen, Chief Marketing Officer, Micromax told reporters here.

Airtel, Micromax tie up for 1-year free 4G service on Canvas 2

Telecom major Bharti Airtel will offer free unlimited data service for one year to buyers of Micromax Canvas 2 smartphone that has been launched today.

"Micromax Canvas 2 will come with one year of unlimited Airtel to Airtel calling, unlimited data at no extra cost for both existing and new Airtel customers," Shubhajit Sen, Chief Marketing Officer, Micromax told reporters here.

Micromax today launched its dual SIM 4G VoLTE smartphone Canvas 2 for Rs 11,999.

Under the collaboration, Airtel will offer 1GB of 4G data every day and thereafter the speed will get reduced, Sen said.

Canvas 2 buyers will also get 600 minutes of talk time per month throughout the year for calling on other networks, he added.

"The shipment of the phone has started today. By end of next week, it will be available across 40-60 per cent of our market in the country. This is first phone in India with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. We will be disappointed if at least 1 million Canvas 2 are not shipped till Diwali season," Sen said.

Micromax Canvas 2 will be sold only through offline retail channel.

The phone will run on Android Nougat. It comes with MediaTek quad core chipset, 3,050 mAh battery promising talk time of up to 11 hours, 3GB RAM, 16GB internal storage and 64 GB expandable memory.

"We will sell this phone offline only because offline buyers are looking for something more. With this phone, we are offering them 1 Year of screen replacement and 30 day smartphone replacement," Sen said.

