Airtel cuts broadband prices ahead of JioFiber launch

Moneycontrol News

Broadband customers are in for a great time ahead as telecom giant Bharti Airtel and newcomer Reliance Jio have extended the price war currently ongoing in the mobile data space to the fixed-line user.

According to a report in the Economic Times, Bharti Airtel is likely to double the benefit of high-speed data at the same price under the revised plans, ahead of Jio’s commercial launch of JioFiber. Airtel is looking to retain subscribers who may switch to JioFiber.

Hemanth Kumar Guruswamy, CEO – Homes, Bharti Airtel (India) said the new plans are aimed at putting India on to the digital superhighway. We believe these new plans will also drive the adoption of high-speed broadband in the country.

The company says it has built a future-ready network and introduced ‘V-Fiber’ that delivers consistently superfast broadband speeds of up to 100 Mbps to homes. It added that the ‘V-Fiber’ high-speed broadband experience is available to customers within the same plan rentals and requires only a quick modem switch.

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries promoted Jio has rolled out free JioFiber Preview offer in select locations of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Surat, Jamnagar, Ahmedabad and Vadodara.

Reliance Jio expects to launch commercial service of JioFiber very soon. Home broadband segment will become the new avenue for the telcos to fight for the market share and to create demand.

As of January 31, the country has 18.68 million broadband user of which state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) led the market with 10 million users. Bharti Airtel had around 2 million broadband user as on March 31.

Given the low penetration of broadband in India and the huge untapped customer demand, which remains out of broadband coverage currently at present a huge opportunity for these companies to grab market share.