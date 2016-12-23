Airtel challenges TRAIs permission to Jio to continue promo

Bharti Airtel today moved telecom dispute tribunal TDSAT against TRAI allowing Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio to continue free promotional offer beyond stipulated 90 days, charging the regulator of being a mute spectator to violations.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Dec 23, 2016, 09.20 PM | Source: PTI

Airtel challenges TRAI's permission to Jio to continue promo

Bharti Airtel today moved telecom dispute tribunal TDSAT against TRAI allowing Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio to continue free promotional offer beyond stipulated 90 days, charging the regulator of being a "mute spectator" to violations.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Airtel challenges TRAIs permission to Jio to continue promo

Bharti Airtel today moved telecom dispute tribunal TDSAT against TRAI allowing Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio to continue free promotional offer beyond stipulated 90 days, charging the regulator of being a "mute spectator" to violations.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Airtel challenges TRAIs permission to Jio to continue promo
Bharti Airtel today moved telecom dispute tribunal TDSAT against TRAI allowing Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio to continue free promotional offer beyond stipulated 90 days, charging the regulator of being a "mute spectator" to violations.

In its 25-page petition before the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT), India's largest private mobile services operator asked the quasi-judicial body to direct TRAI to ensure that Jio does not provide its free voice and data plan beyond December 3.

It alleged that violation of TRAI's tariff orders has been continuing since March 2016, causing "significant prejudice and day-to-day loss" to it and "affecting its network" as it has bear asymmetric traffic due to free call offer by Jio.

Jio first launched an inaugural free voice and data plan beginning September 4 and earlier this month extended it till March 31.

Giving reasons for its petition, Airtel said the "free services" continue in blatant violation of the TRAI's Directions, Tariff Orders and the Regulations with "TRAI as a mute spectator".

When the petition was mentioned before a bench of TDSAT today, Jio counsel was present who asked to be impleaded as a party to the case. TRAI submitted that it needs 10 more days to take a decision.

TDSAT directed TRAI to come back with its decision on the next day and directed Jio to file an impleadment application.

Next date of hearing has been fixed for January 6, 2017.

Airtel in the petition alleged that TRAI in its decision dated October 20 "erroneously concluded" that since the Jio's promotional offer of free services was only valid till December 3, it is consistent with the "90 days" directions of TRAI.

"The TRAI further without affording any reasoning baldly, cryptically and in a non-transparent manner in violation of Section 11(4) of the TRAI Act concluded that the Tariff Plans offered by the said TSP are not non-compliant with IUC and are not predatory and discriminatory at present. The impugned decision of TRAI is thus bad in law and deserves to be quashed," it said.

The appeal, it said, has been filed against TRAI's October 20 decision as well as against its "continued failure to fulfil its statutory obligation" under TRAI Act by prohibiting the blatant violation of its own Tariff Orders and Regulations.

(Disclosure: Reliance Industries owns Network18 media and moneycontrol.com)

Tags  PTI TRAI TDSAT telecom dispute Bharti Airtel Mukesh Ambani

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Airtel challenges TRAIs permission to Jio to continue promo
Wire News
Platinum Member
678 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login