Airtel Africa names Rajeev Sethi as Chief Commercial Officer

Bharti Airtel today announced the appointment of Rajeev Sethi as the Chief Commercial Officer for its Africa operations.
The Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Jan 04, 2017, 05.07 PM | Source: PTI

Airtel Africa names Rajeev Sethi as Chief Commercial Officer

He will report to Raghunath Mandava, MD and CEO of Airtel Africa, a company statement said.

In his new role, Sethi will be responsible for the formulation and implementation of customer-centric commercial strategies across all the 15 African countries where Airtel operates.

His key focus will be across consumer and enterprise businesses covering products and pricing, distribution, brand and customer experience.

Announcing the appointment, Airtel Africa MD and CEO, Mandava said, "With his vast experience across a range of developing markets, Rajeev will contribute immensely in accelerating our growth journey." Sethi brings with him over 21 years of experience across sectors such as telecom, IT, paints and petroleum. He holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (1997) and is an Electrical Engineer from Gujarat University (1993).

