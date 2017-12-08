Airlines may clock better profits this fiscal; Indigo and Spicejet good bets

Airlines in India are expected to gain higher profits this financial year as compared to last year due to rising airfares.

According to ratings agency ICRA, total profit of private airlines for 2017-18 would be close to Rs 3,200 crore, as against the Rs 2,600 crore they posted in fiscal 2016-17.

Data suggests the earnings per share (EPS) of SpiceJet, Jet Airways, and Interglobe Aviation's IndiGo, are projected to increase in the coming two years.

Moneycontrol Research, in its latest report on the aviation industry, recommended accumulate on IndiGo and buy on SpiceJet.

Moneycontrol Research correlated the tight, no-frills operations of SpiceJet and IndiGo with its key figures here.

Apart from some faulty engines hurting operations in the latter part of 2017, Indigo’s projected EPS in 2018 and 2019 is set to see a rise approximately 62 percent and 100 percent, respectively.

SpiceJet reported Q2 profit of Rs 105.3 crore, growth of nearly 80 percent, the highest Q2 profit in its history of operations.

Jet Airways has seen 91 percent drop in its profits from the year-ago period. Rising costs of air-fuel, the heavy costs of its operations, the lack of demand from its Gulf region, and an underinvestment in the domestic sectors were seen as the main factors.

The management of Jet, in an earlier analyst meet, indicated they are working towards cost optimisation which is not currently optimal versus peers. Higher employee, maintenance and selling cost are the key reasons.

Jet Airways clocked Rs 390 crore profit in 2016-17, IndiGo Rs 1,659 crore and SpiceJet Rs 431 crore.

The ICRA report however, said higher profits might be short-lived.

“The expected sizeable capacity addition over the next three years is likely to impact the ability of the airlines to withhold the gains. The expected increase in competitive intensity might put downward pressure on yields. While the industry continues to take measures for improvement in the cost structure, it still remains susceptible to unexpected shocks, primarily hikes in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices,” Icra said.

The increase in capacity expansion through leases and debt funding will also cause the level of debt to remain significant in the medium term.

As of March, Jet Airways had a debt of Rs 9,098 crore, Spicejet Rs 1,155 crore, IndiGo Rs 2,596 crore and GoAir Rs 2,300 crore, according to ICRA.