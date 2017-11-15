App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Nov 15, 2017 12:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Airbus in $40bn deal to sell 430 A320s to US firm: Source

The deal is expected to be officially announced later today at the Dubai Air Show, they added. The aviation giant is expected to hold a press conference around 1000 GMT.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Airbus is due to announce the sale of 430 of its medium-range A320 family of aircraft to US investment firm Indigo Partners in a deal worth more than $40 billion, a source said today.

The order includes A320neos and A321neos, the source said. Airbus declined to comment.

The deal is expected to be officially announced later today at the Dubai Air Show, they added. The aviation giant is expected to hold a press conference around 1000 GMT.

The order, believed to be the biggest ever for Airbus, will more than double the value of the airline's sales for the year.

The airline had announced orders for 288 planes as of the end of October.

It will also allow Airbus to overtake Boeing, with a total of 718 orders against its American rival's 605.

Indigo Partners is a US investment firm founded by Bill Franke that specialises in the lease of planes to low-cost airlines.

The A320neo and A321neo jets feature new generation engines that use 15 percent less fuel compared to their peers.

The deal marks a major coup for Airbus's Chief Operating Officer John Leahy, who is expected to leave the group soon at the end of a career in which he oversaw the sale of nearly 15,000 planes.

tags #A320 #Airbus #aircraft #Indigo Partners #US investment firm #World News

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.