AirAsias alleged fraudulent transactions come under CBI lens

CBI is examining the matter pertaining to allegedly suspicious transactions of Rs 22 crore involving non-existent entities in India and Singapore in AirAsia, an issue already being probed by the Enforcement Directorate.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Jan 05, 2017, 09.20 PM | Source: PTI

AirAsia's alleged fraudulent transactions come under CBI lens

CBI is examining the matter pertaining to allegedly suspicious transactions of Rs 22 crore involving non-existent entities in India and Singapore in AirAsia, an issue already being probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

AirAsias alleged fraudulent transactions come under CBI lens

CBI is examining the matter pertaining to allegedly suspicious transactions of Rs 22 crore involving non-existent entities in India and Singapore in AirAsia, an issue already being probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
AirAsias alleged fraudulent transactions come under CBI lens
CBI is examining the matter pertaining to allegedly suspicious transactions of Rs 22 crore involving non-existent entities in India and Singapore in AirAsia, an issue already being probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

CBI sources said the agency is scrutinising material about the allegations and a final call to register a preliminary enquiry or an FIR will be taken once a prima facie case is made out.

In 2013, Tata Sons had joined hands with Malaysian carrier AirAsia and Arun Bhatia's Telestra Tradeplace to start low cost carrier AirAsia India. The carrier had to wait for nine months before taking off.

In September 2013, Tata Group had joined hands with Singapore Airlines to start a new full-service airline in India, 18 years after a failed attempt.

Tata Sons owned 51 percent stake in the carrier, which has been christened as Vistara, with Singapore Airlines holding the rest.

In October last year, flagging "ethical concerns" in Tata Group's joint venture with AirAsia, its ex-Chairman Cyrus Mistry had claimed a forensic investigation had revealed fraudulent transactions of Rs 22 crore involving non-existent entities in India and Singapore.

As a bitter war plays out between Mistry and Tata Group's interim Chairman Ratan Tata, the former had alleged that due to the latter's passion for aviation, the Tata Sons Board increased capital infusion into the aviation sector at multiple levels of the initial commitment.

In a letter written to the Board members of Tata Sons a day after he was ousted on October 24, Mistry said, "Board members and trustees are also aware that in the case of AirAsia, ethical concerns have been raised with respect to certain transactions as well as overall prevailing culture within the organisation." "A recent forensic investigation revealed fraudulent transactions of Rs 22 crore involving non-existent parties in India and Singapore," it said.

Tags  CBI AirAsia FIR Tata Sons Arun Bhatia Telestra Tradeplace
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
AirAsias alleged fraudulent transactions come under CBI lens
Wire News
Platinum Member
687 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.