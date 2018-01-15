AirAsia launches promotional base fare starting Rs 99 for travel between 7 cities

AirAsia India Sunday announced it will fly passengers on a promotional base fare starting from Rs 99. The promotional base fare will be applicable between seven cities in India.

"The promotional fares start from Rs 99 under the dynamic pricing to cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, New Delhi, Pune and Ranchi," the company said in a statement.

"Passengers can book from Monday up to January 21 and avail the offer to travel from January 15 to July 31," it added.

The low-cost carrier’s parent firm AirAsia also stated it will fly its passengers to 10 Asia-Pacific region (APAC) countries which include Auckland, Bali, Bangkok, Kuala Lampur, Melbourne, Singapore and Sydney at a base fare of Rs 1,499.

"The discount applies to bookings made through airasia.com and AirAsia mobile app," the company said in the statement.

The offer can be availed on all flights of the AirAsia network including AirAsia India, AirAsia Berhad, Thai AirAsia, AirAsia X and Indonesia AirAsia X.

AirAsia India is a joint venture between Malaysian low-cost airline AirAsia Berhad and Tata Sons with the former holding 49 percent stake and Tata Sons holding 51 percent.

The company commenced operations in India in 2014 and currently flies between 16 major cities in India which includes Visakhapatnam, Chandigarh, Delhi, Goa, Srinagar, Ranchi, Bengaluru, Kochi, Pune, Imphal, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

Similarly, Mumbai based low-cost airline GoAir also had announced a promotional scheme called GoAir 2018 Sale with domestic flight charges beginning at Rs 1,005 (all-inclusive) to select destinations.