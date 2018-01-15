App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 15, 2018 10:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AirAsia launches promotional base fare starting Rs 99 for travel between 7 cities

"The promotional fares start from Rs 99 under the dynamic pricing to cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, New Delhi, Pune and Ranchi," the company said in a statement.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

AirAsia India Sunday announced it will fly passengers on a promotional base fare starting from Rs 99. The promotional base fare will be applicable between seven cities in India.

"The promotional fares start from Rs 99 under the dynamic pricing to cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, New Delhi, Pune and Ranchi," the company said in a statement.

"Passengers can book from Monday up to January 21 and avail the offer to travel from January 15 to July 31," it added.

The low-cost carrier’s parent firm AirAsia also stated it will fly its passengers to 10 Asia-Pacific region (APAC) countries which include Auckland, Bali, Bangkok, Kuala Lampur, Melbourne, Singapore and Sydney at a base fare of Rs 1,499.

related news

"The discount applies to bookings made through airasia.com and AirAsia mobile app," the company said in the statement.

The offer can be availed on all flights of the AirAsia network including AirAsia India, AirAsia Berhad, Thai AirAsia, AirAsia X and Indonesia AirAsia X.

AirAsia India is a joint venture between Malaysian low-cost airline AirAsia Berhad and Tata Sons with the former holding 49 percent stake and Tata Sons holding 51 percent.

The company commenced operations in India in 2014 and currently flies between 16 major cities in India which includes Visakhapatnam, Chandigarh, Delhi, Goa, Srinagar, Ranchi, Bengaluru, Kochi, Pune, Imphal, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

Similarly, Mumbai based low-cost airline GoAir also had announced a promotional scheme called GoAir 2018 Sale with domestic flight charges beginning at Rs 1,005 (all-inclusive) to select destinations.

Other airlines which launched airfare offers in the New Year include IndiGo and Vistara.

tags #airlines #Business #Companies #India

most popular

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.