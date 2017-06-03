AirAsia announces discounted ticket sale, fares as low as Rs 1,099

Malaysian budget airlines group, AirAsia today announced discounted fares, starting as low as Rs 1,099 for domestic destinations operated by its Indian joint venture carrier and Rs 2,999 for international flights operated by other group airlines under a limited period offer.

Travellers can enjoy fares from as low as Rs 1,099 to domestic destinations such as Bengaluru, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Goa, Srinagar, Ranchi, Kolkata operated by AirAsia India, AirAsia said in a release.

The tickets under the discounted ticket offer can be booked from June 4 to June 11 for a travel period between January 15, 2018 and August 28, 2018, it said.

AirAsia India currently flies to Bengaluru, Kochi, Goa, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Pune, New Delhi, Guwahati, Imphal, Vizag, Hyderabad, Srinagar and Bagdogra, Kolkata and Ranchi with a fleet of ten A320 aircraft.

The big sale promotion will connect travellers to over 120 destinations across Asia, Australia and beyond, the release said adding that the fares are for a single journey and inclusive of all charges, including airport fee.

The customers can also fly to international destinations like Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Phuket, Krabi and many more destinations operated by AirAsia Berhad, Thai AirAsia, AirAsia X Berhad and Indonesia AirAsia X with their fares starting from as low as Rs 2,999, it said.

Guests travelling on AirAsia X will also be able to enjoy its premium flatbed (business class) to Sydney, Melbourne, Korea, Bali as well as destinations in Japan for just Rs 11,999, the release said.

"Big sale is the best time to lock down travel plans for next year. With so many fantastic destinations on offer, it's perfect for a long break or even just a quick weekend getaway," AirAsia India Chief Executive Officer Amar Abrol said.

The lowest fare under the big sale offer applies to all bookings made through AirAsia portal and its mobile app, the airline said in the release.