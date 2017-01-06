Air India begins sale of tickets at Rajdhani Express fares

Air India on Friday announced a limited period special fares scheme under which passengers can book tickets at the price of a second class AC Rajdhani Express ticket.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Jan 06, 2017, 02.14 PM | Source: PTI

Air India begins sale of tickets at Rajdhani Express fares

Air India on Friday announced a limited period special fares scheme under which passengers can book tickets at the price of a second class AC Rajdhani Express ticket.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Air India begins sale of tickets at Rajdhani Express fares

Air India on Friday announced a limited period special fares scheme under which passengers can book tickets at the price of a second class AC Rajdhani Express ticket.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Air India begins sale of tickets at Rajdhani Express fares
Air India on Friday announced a limited period special fares scheme under which passengers can book tickets at the price of a second class AC Rajdhani Express ticket.

Passengers travelling on select domestic sectors in the economy class can avail this exclusive offer, under which the air fares starts as low as Rs 1080, Air India said in a release.

In June last year, the national carrier had rolled out a similar scheme. And by the time it was discontinued in September, as many as 21,678 passengers had availed of the offer.

The "Special Fares" scheme commences from Friday, the release said, adding tickets booked between January 6 and April 10 will be valid for travel period between January 26 and April 30, 2017.

Tickets can be purchased only from the Air India website, airline city booking offices and travel agents, the airline added.

Also, a lucky draw on select flights will be conducted every Tuesday and Wednesday on the special fares route during the validity of the schemes, it said.

Air India had launched "Super Fares" scheme under which passengers unable to get confirmed bookings on Rajdhani Express trains had the opportunity to book tickets four hours prior to the departure of flight, at the fares equivalent to Rajdhani Express' first class.

Tags  PTI Air India Rajdhani Express special fares Super Fares
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Air India begins sale of tickets at Rajdhani Express fares
Wire News
Platinum Member
688 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.