Air fares likely to go up by 13% due to higher fuel and operations costs

Due to an up move in global crude oil prices and an increased cost of operations for airlines since the roll out of the Goods and Services Tax, aviation companies are likely to increase fares by 13 percent in 2018.

The cost of operations has risen by 27 percent due to GST since July, reported Economic Times. Vehicle and aviation fuel is currently not under the ambit of GST.

The fare is likely to go up mainly on last-minute purchases of tickets.

A senior executive of a known carrier told ET that airlines will try to recover half of the hike in the cost of operations through higher fares for late bookings, but advance purchases will remain pocket-friendly.

Ajay Singh, Spicejet chairman was quoted saying that the government should bring jet fuel under the purview of GST and provide airlines with input tax for it. “There is a very high degree of pent-up demand. I think fares will probably go up. Cost is going up as fuel is going up and GST has added to cost. We need to look at airport costs, too," he added.

The increase in price is likely to come into effect from March. According to the report, Indigo’s fuel expenditure amounted to 35% of its operating expenses in three months, till September 2017.

Sharat Dhall, the chief operating officer at Yatra.com, a renowned online travel portal, said he saw no major increase in fares, at the current fuel price. "We expect demand in 2018 to remain robust and capacity being added by airlines will be able to take care of the demand. However, things would change if fuel prices increase further from here," he added.