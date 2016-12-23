Aim to beat industry growth by 5-7% in FY17: Suprajit Engg

Suprajit Engineering is a stock that has risen 35 percent since the start of 2016 making it one of the star performer of the year.

Giving an optimistic outlook for the company going forward Ajith Rai, CMD, Suprajit Engineering said they would be going into 2017 with a three brand strategy of automotive control cables, non-automotive control cables and automotive lamps business. For FY17, the consolidated topline growth would out beat the industry growth by 5-10 percent.

“We are perfectly set to grow our business both domestically and internationally,” said Rai.

He said in 2015 and 2016 have been landmark years with acquisitions of Pheonix Lamps and Wescon in US, which have been strategic fits for them.

In FY18 they expect their domestic business to be around 55 percent and international around 45 percent, said Rai.

Suprajit Engineering is world’s largest 2-wheeler cable maker and India’s largest automotive cable market with 50 percent market share in OEM segment.

Some of its domestic auto maker clients are Maruti, Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra, TVS Motor, Hero Motocorp etc

They also export cables to global players like BMW, Renault-Nissan etc.



