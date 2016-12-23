Aim to beat industry growth by 5-7% in FY17: Suprajit Engg

Expect domestic business to be around 55 percent and international around 45 percent in FY18, said Ajith Rai, CMD, Suprajit Engineering.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Dec 23, 2016, 12.34 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Aim to beat industry growth by 5-7% in FY17: Suprajit Engg

Expect domestic business to be around 55 percent and international around 45 percent in FY18, said Ajith Rai, CMD, Suprajit Engineering.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Aim to beat industry growth by 5-7% in FY17: Suprajit Engg

Expect domestic business to be around 55 percent and international around 45 percent in FY18, said Ajith Rai, CMD, Suprajit Engineering.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Ajith Rai (more)

CMD, Suprajit Engineering |

Suprajit Engineering is a stock that has risen 35 percent since the start of 2016 making it one of the star performer of the year.

Giving an optimistic outlook for the company going forward Ajith Rai, CMD, Suprajit Engineering said they would be going into 2017 with a three brand strategy of automotive control cables, non-automotive control cables and automotive lamps business. For FY17, the consolidated topline growth would out beat the industry growth by 5-10 percent.

“We are perfectly set to grow our business both domestically and internationally,” said Rai.

He said in 2015 and 2016 have been landmark years with acquisitions of Pheonix Lamps and Wescon in US, which have been strategic fits for them.

In FY18 they expect their domestic business to be around 55 percent and international around 45 percent, said Rai.

Suprajit Engineering is world’s largest 2-wheeler cable maker and India’s largest automotive cable market with 50 percent market share in OEM segment.

Some of its domestic auto maker clients are Maruti, Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra, TVS Motor, Hero Motocorp etc

They also export cables to global players like BMW, Renault-Nissan etc.

Transcript to follow...

Tags  Suprajit Engineering Wescon Lamps Pheonix Lamps
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Aim to beat industry growth by 5-7% in FY17: Suprajit Engg

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login