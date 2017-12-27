App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 26, 2017 07:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

AIIFA seeks govt action as ingot, billets prices soar

The All India Induction Furnaces Association (AIIFA) said prices of semi-finished steel products such as ingots and billets have gone up drastically in last three months.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The All India Induction Furnaces Association (AIIFA) has sought the government's intervention to check rising prices of semi-finished steel products used to make construction products, saying the price rise could affect the affordable housing programme and infrastructure projects.

The All India Induction Furnaces Association (AIIFA) said prices of semi-finished steel products such as ingots and billets have gone up drastically in last three months.

"A tonne of billet and ingot which cost Rs 27,300 a metric tonne on October 26, 2016 can be bought at Rs 34,300 per metric tonne today on December 26, 2017," AIIFA General Secretary Kamal Agarwal said.

Ingots and billets, made from sponge iron and scrap, are raw materials for making angles, structural and TMT used as construction material, Agarwal said, adding that the price rise can also affect government's affordable housing programme.

related news

Short supply of iron ore pushing up sponge iron prices is one of the reasons for the rise in prices of semi-finished steel products, Agarwal said.

When rates of raw materials are rising then cost of any construction, whether private or by the government, will go up, he said.

The government must intervene immediately to check the the price rise, he said.

Induction furnaces produce ingot and billet from raw materials like scrap and sponge iron. Sponge iron is made from iron ore which is supplied by state-run miner NMDC to the sponge iron industry, Agarwal explained.

In November 2017, the iron ore lumps were at Rs 2,300 a tonne and in the following month December, they are at 2,600 per tonne. During last month, fines cost Rs 2,060 per tonne and this month they are coming at Rs 2,260 a tonne. Agarwal said.

"You closely see that the level at which NMDC has increased the rates and to the level or percentage by which the rates of ingots and billets have gone up," the general secretary said.

The government must take some action to check this kind of behaviour in the prices else construction cost of key infrastructure projects like highways, metro trains, government buildings etc will go up, he added.

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.