Apr 24, 2017 08:39 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

AIADMK reunion on the cards? EPS and OPS camps kick off merger talks today

AIADMK factions led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his predecessor O Panneerselvam will begin formal merger talks on Monday, three days after they formed their respective committees to hold discussions.

Rajya Sabha MP R Vaithilingam will head the panel set up by the Palaniswami group, while the Panneerselvam camp has named senior leader and former minister KP Munusamy as the head of a seven-member committee. Former ministers C Ponnaiyan, R Viswanathan and K Pandiarajan, Rajya Sabha MP V Maithreyan, former MP TH Manoj Pandian and former MLA JCD Prabhakar were the other members.

It had also sought a CBI probe into the circumstances leading to former chief minister Jayalalithaa's death on December 5 last year.

Hardening its stance, the OPS camp had also demanded that 30 members of the Sasikala family be formally expelled from the party.

He will be questioned again on Monday evening.

He has maintained that he can be removed as the party’s deputy general secretary only by Sasikala. The latter is at present serving a four-year jail term in Bengaluru in a disproportionate assets case.

