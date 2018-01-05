App
Jan 05, 2018 01:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ahluwalia Contracts bags orders worth Rs 395 crore

The company in a BSE filing said that it has secured new orders aggregating to about Rs 395.21 crore for construction of institutional and commercial projects.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) today said it has bagged new construction orders worth Rs 395.21 crore.

The company in a BSE filing said that it has secured new orders aggregating to about Rs 395.21 crore for construction of institutional and commercial projects.

They include electrical, plumbing and firefighting services, it said.

Ahluwalia said it has got "new orders worth of Rs 314.67 crore for construction of superstructure and infrastructure for 2,400 seater indoor auditorium works at Kolkata and order Rs 80.54 crore for civil and allied work at Noida".

The total order inflow during the current fiscal stands at Rs 1,261.89 crore, it added.

Ahluwalia Contracts shares were trading 4.47 per cent higher at Rs 389 on BSE.

