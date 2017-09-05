App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Sep 05, 2017 05:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aggrieved home buyers may bombard Jaypee Infratech with 4,000 lawsuits

According to Business Standard, angry individual buyers will sue the company.

Moneycontrol News 

As many as 4,000 lawsuits could be slapped against Jaypee Infratech for failing to meet the expectations of homebuyers.

According to Business Standard, angry individual buyers will sue the company.

The Supreme Court stayed the National Company Law Tribunal's order on initiating insolvency proceedings against Jaypee Infratech. This came as a relief to the buyers. Additionally, they are adopting a strategy which involves meeting various ministers, sending letters to the Prime Minister’s Office and filing police complaints.

Pankaj Gupta, a buyer in Jaypee Wish Town’s Kensington Park Apartment project in New Delhi told Business Standard that the plan is to keep the giant company engaged in legal hassles by bombarding it with court cases. He said that even for a big company like Jaypee Infratech, handling 4,000 lawsuits will not be easy.

Some buyers have already filed cases against the company for cheating and non-delivery of promised property and more are aiming to do the same over the next few weeks.

Another buyer, Gautam Chatterjee said that many are planning to file first information reports (FIR) against the company for cheating.

"This is the only way to ensure we finally get some closure," he said.

Besides appealing to the central government, the buyers are planning to approach Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other ministers in the Uttar Pradesh government.

 

