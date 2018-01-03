App
Jan 03, 2018 06:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After Raghuram Rajan rejection, AAP nominates 3 candidates for Rajya Sabha elections

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday nominated three candidates -- Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta, and ND Gupta -- for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday nominated three candidates -- Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta, and ND Gupta -- for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Delhi.

The move come after weeks of difficulties finding candidates for Rajya Sabha nominations. The AAP, which was looking for people of 'prominence'  as its contestants, has reportedly faced seven rejections prominent names before zeroing in on the three.

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan declined the 'offer'  in November last year, stating that he has no plans of leaving academics. Even Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy and Nobel Prize winner Kailash Satyarthi were approached by the Arvind Kejriwal led party.

Also Read: Raghuram Rajan has no plans to give up full-time academic job for AAP's Rajya Sabha offer

Senior AAP leader Kumar Vishwas, who was reportedly a contender for the nomination, has claimed that he was "punished for speaking the truth". Last week, Vishwas’s supporters had staged protests outside the AAP office, demanding a Rajya Sabha seat for him.

Swaraj India founder Yogendra Yadav, formerly an AAP leader, has expressed his displeasure at the list of nominations. He said "I'm speechless, stunned and ashamed. I used to say, whatever his other faults Arvind Kejriwal cannot be bought... Now I don't know what to say."

Of the three nominees finalised, two are outsiders.  Sushil Gupta is a businessman-cum social worker, and N D Gupta is a chartered accountant. Sanjay Singh is a member of AAP’s political committee.

Sushil Gupta, a former Congress member, resigned from the party as he was offered a Rajya Sabha seat, claimed senior Congress leader Ajay Maken.

Given AAP’s strong majority in the Delhi Assembly, it is likely that their candidates will win the Rajya Sabha election. Elections to three Rajya Sabha seats from Delhi would be held on January 16.

tags #India #Politics #Rajya Sabha

