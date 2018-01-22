After Hypercity, Kishore Biyani's Future Group eyes Foodworld Supermarkets: Report

Kishore Biyani's Future Group is believed to be in advanced talks to acquire Foodworld Supermarkets - a grocery store chain prevalent in south India, sources told The Economic Times.

"Both parties have met over the past five months and it could mainly be a share-swap deal with a minor cash component," sources said.

If the deal bears fruit, this will be Future Group's sixth acquisition. In the second half of 2017, the firm acquired Hypercity from K Raheja to have a more prominent presence in the western market.The firm already owns Globus Retail, H&R Jonhson and Exide Industries, among others.

Experts said with control over a wider network of stores, Biyani will have the opportunity to push his own brands within the FMCG (fastmoving consumer goods) space better.

The firm, by this strategy of aggressively adding stores, will be able to multiply its revenue to Rs 75,000-1 lakh crore by 2021. Future Retail is currently present in 253 cities through 930 stores.

The firm plans to double the Easy Day store count to 1,000 within the next 18 months instead of focusing on expanding its major retail Big Bazaar stores.

Foodworld was earlier a division of Spencer & Co., but later became a separate firm in 1999. As of now, it is owned by the two-year old merged entity, Arko Enterprises and Health & Glow Retailing. Last fiscal term, the grocery retailer posted a Rs 2.3 crore profit, which they gained from 36 grocery stores and 121 Health & Glow cosmetic and beauty stores.