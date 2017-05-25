After Dena, Central Bank of India declares Videocon Industries as bad loan

Moneycontrol News

Following Dena Bank's decision to declare Videocon Industries as a bad loan, Central Bank of India has also classified the debt-laden company as a non-performing asset (NPA) in the first quarter of FY18.

Central Bank of India has one of the highest exposures to the consumer durables and oil company at Rs 2,700 crore.

Other banks are likely to soon follow suit in declaring the account as a bad loan or an NPA.

According to sources, bankers have allowed the company to keep their operations going and are waiting for the company to give a concrete action plan on its cash flow and repayments.

A senior Central Bank of India official said, "We declared it as NPA this month. We expect the company to give us some amount of recoveries through asset sale but that is very less. We are not hopeful that we will get the money by the time period they have promised us. But there has to be some concrete plan to show us the way forward."

Bankers expect Videocon's other asset sales such as Kenstar to fetch about Rs 1,500 crore and another Rs 1500-odd crore from other assets.

Dena Bank was the first lender to classify Videocon's exposure of Rs 520 crore as a bad loan in the fourth quarter of FY17. The bank took a hit of about Rs 120 crore in the form of provisions (about Rs 90 crore) and reversal of interest income (Rs 28-30 crore) against the loans.

Large public sector banks, private and a few foreign banks led by IDBI Bank, have a total exposure to Videocon Industries at about Rs 47,554 crore.

As much as 99.26 percent of promoter shareholding was pledged with various lenders at the end of March 31, 2017.

On Wednesday, Videocon Industries' shares hit a 52-week low to close at Rs 58.35 per share on BSE as lenders began selling pledged shares, with the company losing Rs 1,400 crore of its market value since Monday after Dena Bank tagged it as NPA on May 9.

At the current market price, Videocon’s market capitalisation stands reduced at Rs 1950 crore.

The stock, which hit its 52-week high of Rs 115 on October 6, has since fallen nearly 50 percent down to a 52-week low.

It is said that Videocon Industries had appealed to Indian banks to extend the tenure of its debt worth Rs 22,000 crore after it lost a sizeable amount of funds in its telecom venture. According to company’s estimates, it lost Rs 25,000 crore in its telecom arm after the Supreme Court cancelled its licences in 2012. The flagship company owes another Rs 22,000 crore of loans from international banks which are serviced through revenues from its oil and gas fields overseas.

“We would like to submit that Dena Bank has recently announced that it had classified Videocon’s loan amounting to Rs 520 crore as a non-performing asset. This has resulted in some negative publicity of the company and, accordingly, impacted its stock price. We believe that the recent crash on the stock price of the company could be due to the said classification of Videocon’s loan as NPA by Dena Bank. We are not aware of any other information which could explain the movement in the trading,” Videocon Industries replied to the BSE on Tuesday after the exchange sought a clarification on the fall in its stock price.

According to statistics collated from the BSE, the promoters own 66 percent in the company and have pledged holdings worth Rs 1,421 crore.

Market experts say the stock will continue to remain under pressure as the lenders could continue to liquidate the pledged shares in case of any price correction if the promoters fail to cough up margin money.

The company vowed to repay banks and said its immediate plan was to use profits of its Indonesian oil block to repay loans. The block is currently operated by Pertamina, an Indonesian government-owned company, which owns a majority stake in the field along with Bharat Petroleum.

As part of its efforts to pare debt, the Venugopal Dhoot-led company merged its direct-to-home television service business, Videocon D2H , with Dish TV India in November 2016. However, earlier this month, corporate governance advisory Stakeholders' Empowerment Services (SES) asked shareholders of Dish TV India to vote against the proposed merger citing lack of transparency in the valuation and fairness reports.

Videocon is slated to report its results for the January to March quarter on May 29. In the quarter ending December 2016, the company's standalone net loss had widened to Rs 509.78 crore as compared to a loss of Rs 84.42 crore in the corresponding period in the previous year.