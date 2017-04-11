App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 05, 2017 08:09 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

After cigarettes and gutkha, UP govt bans jeans and t-shirt in colleges

“All the faculty members and other university officials are requested to come in on time in modest clothing and perform their duties with responsibility. Jeans and T-shirts are prohibited while on duty,” according to March 30 circular issued by the directorate of higher education.

After cigarettes and gutkha, UP govt bans jeans and t-shirt in colleges

Teachers of 158 government colleges and 331 government-aided colleges in Uttar Pradesh have been instructed to dress up ?modestly? and give up jeans and t-shirts.?

?All the faculty members and other university officials are requested to come in on time in modest clothing and perform their duties with responsibility. Jeans and T-shirts are prohibited while on duty,? according to March 30 circular issued by the directorate of higher education.

Signed by the joint director of higher education Urmila Singh, the circular says bio-metric systems will be installed in all government colleges to mark attendance and ensure timely and transparent working.

This comes along with a crackdown on smoking, and consumption of pan masala and gutkha in government offices, schools and colleges ordered by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Speaking to News18, the director of higher education RP Singh said, ?The order emphasises on wearing shaleen (modest) clothes ? the term shaleen itself implies that jeans and T-shirt is not allowed. The teachers are role models for students, if they are dressed decorously then students will follow the same pattern. This will inspire students to follow a modest way of dressing.?

Teachers can wear black or navy blue trouser and white or sky blue shirt to ?serve as adarsh to students,? said Singh.

Read more.

tags #government colleges #gutkha #India #News #pan masala #UP colleges ban t-shirts and jeans #Uttar Pradesh #Yogi Adityanath

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.