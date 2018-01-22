App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 22, 2018 03:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

AEON Learning raises $3.2 mn from MEMG Family Office

"AEON will use the latest investments towards growing business from its university partnerships, and skill programmes. The startup expects to reach a student base of over 1,00,000 in the next 5 years and is operating in India and the US," a statement by AEON Learning said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

AEON Learning, an edtech company focused on online degree programmes and skill development courses, has raised USD 3.2 million from MEMG Family Office.

MEMG Family Office is a fund set up by Manipal Education and Medical Group Chairman Ranjan Pai.

"AEON will use the latest investments towards growing business from its university partnerships, and skill programmes. The startup expects to reach a student base of over 1,00,000 in the next 5 years and is operating in India and the US," a statement by AEON Learning said.

AEON Learning has cumulatively raised USD 6.5 million from investors like Kris Gopalakrishnan, co-founder of Infosys; Atul Nishar, founder of Hexaware and Aptech Computer Education; Singapore-based Lionrock Capital; Neeraj Bhargava, of Zodius Capital, Jupiter Capital among others in the past, the statement said.

The company will continue to explore fundraising for expanding to new geographies and going global with its academic collaborations, it added.

It has a total student base of 20,000 spanning various countries and works with seven institutes and university partners, 36 corporate partners, with 20 per cent business coming from the US.

tags #AEON Learning #Business #Companies

most popular

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.