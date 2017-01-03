Adventz group not keen on Paytm stake

According to media reports, industrialists Sunil Munjal and Saroj Poddar were in talks for a secondary deal to buy a minority stake from IDFC Securities analyst Nikhil Vora who holds some 0.35 percent in One97 Communications, the parent of Paytm.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Jan 03, 2017, 12.55 PM | Source: PTI

Adventz group not keen on Paytm stake

According to media reports, industrialists Sunil Munjal and Saroj Poddar were in talks for a secondary deal to buy a minority stake from IDFC Securities analyst Nikhil Vora who holds some 0.35 percent in One97 Communications, the parent of Paytm.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Adventz group not keen on Paytm stake

According to media reports, industrialists Sunil Munjal and Saroj Poddar were in talks for a secondary deal to buy a minority stake from IDFC Securities analyst Nikhil Vora who holds some 0.35 percent in One97 Communications, the parent of Paytm.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Adventz group not keen on Paytm stake
Saroj Poddar-controlled Adventz group today said it was approached for buying a minority stake in Paytm, but has decided against it.

"We were approached by a few merchant bankers for a minority stake in Paytm. But we have decided not to go ahead with it," a top official of the group told PTI today.

According to sources, Saroj Poddar's son Akshay Poddar was negotiating the deal.

Valuation is the key reason for not buying into the leading wallet company, the sources indicated.

According to media reports, industrialists Sunil Munjal and Saroj Poddar were in talks for a secondary deal to buy a minority stake from IDFC Securities analyst Nikhil Vora who holds some 0.35 percent in One97 Communications, the parent of Paytm.

Paytm last received funding from Taiwan's MediaTek in August.

Tags  Saroj Poddar Adventz group Paytm Akshay Poddar Sunil Munjal

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.