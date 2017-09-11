Advanced Micro Devices plans to employ more engineers in India

Scientist discover Majorana fermions which could be future of computing

Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which currently has a staff strength of around 1,300 in India, plans to hire more engineers at its two R&D centres in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

"We should be continuing to grow at the existing centres. We have many open jobs at each site," AMD Senior Vice President Jim Anderson told PTI.

He, however, declined to give specific number of open jobs to be filled.

Asked if more Research and Development (R&D) centres will be opened in India, he said there are no plans announced yet. The company will strengthen the existing centres because a lot of advanced engineering work is being done in India.

"For our Ryzen Mobile processor, lot of engineering work was done in Hyderabad," he said.

Stating that India is an important market for California- based AMD, Anderson said there is a huge market for business PCs and the company aims to increase its share with aggressive marketing of its new products.

So far this year, the company has launched high- performance chips Ryzen 3, 5 and 7 for consumer PCs, a chip named Epyc for corporate servers and also a revamped graphics chip called Vega. Last week, it had launched a new line of microprocessor chips called 'Ryzen Pro' for commercial PCs.