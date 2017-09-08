Adobe introduces gender pay parity policy globally

Software giant Adobe Systems has introduced a gender pay parity policy in order to achieve 100 percent pay parity between male and female employees across levels, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The company is trying to achieve closing of the gender wage gap at least in the United States, by the end of this fiscal year. According to the new policy, female employees will be paid USD 1 for every USD 1 paid to male employees.

The company said that it is working to close the gap in India by the first half of the next fiscal year. In India, female employees are currently earning 99 percent of what the male employees are earning.

The company has been able to close the gap from 96 percent to 99 percent in the last three quarters in India.

Employees from US and India make up 80 percent of Adobe’s global workforce.

The company had earlier conducted a gender pay audit globally through an external party to understand the existing pay gap.

The audit conducted compared similar job roles and reviewed the pay levels between male and female employees with criteria such as experience and performance being equal, to correct the wage gap.

"Gender pay parity is a project we have been pursuing over the past one year," Abdul Jaleel, vice president-people resources at Adobe India told the newspaper.