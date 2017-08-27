Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund focuses on Odisha

App
Aug 26, 2017 06:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

In terms of mutual fund investments, Odisha contributes 0.84 per cent share, which is around Rs 17,160.86 crore, to the overall industry size of Rs 20,42,165.57 crore in the country, A Balasubramanian, CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC said.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited, today said it plans to expand its market share in Odisha.

In terms of mutual fund investments, Odisha contributes 0.84 per cent share, which is around Rs 17,160.86 crore, to the overall industry size of Rs 20,42,165.57 crore in the country, A Balasubramanian, CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC said.

"Given the potential of this market, there is immense scope to increase this contribution. We have seen good growth in the state," Balasubramanian told reporters.

"The company remains committed to take our products and services to a greater number of investors here," he said.

On trends within the region, Balasubramanian said, interest in equity mutual funds has been on the rise in Bhubaneshwar and SIP has emerged as the preferred route to invest in equity.

The average ticket size in SIP has also increased. This not only shows the investor's orientation to long-term wealth creation, but also his inclination to participate in equity, he said.

