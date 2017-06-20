App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 20, 2017 02:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

ADB to provide $275 mn loan for water supply project in Madhya Pradesh

The state government will provide a USD 124 million counterpart support for the project which is estimated to be completed by June 2022, ADB said.

ADB to provide $275 mn loan for water supply project in Madhya Pradesh

Asian Development Bank will provide USD 275 million loan for a piped water supply project for rapidly urbanising small towns, covering 3 lakh households, in Madhya Pradesh.

The state government will provide a USD 124 million counterpart support for the project which is estimated to be completed by June 2022, ADB said.

The loan agreement for USD 275 million has been signed between ADB and the central government for the project that aims to improve urban services to about 3 lakh households in 64 small towns in Madhya Pradesh.

Urban population in the state is expected to increase from 28 per cent in 2016 to 35 per cent by 2026, ADB said in a release, adding that the project supports the government's priority to develop urban infrastructure.

It will develop sustainable, inclusive and climate resilient water supply in 64 small and mid-sized towns, said the Manila headquartered multi-lateral funding agency.

It will also provide integrated storm water and sewerage infrastructure in two heritage towns -- Khajuraho and Rajnagar.

The loan pact was inked by Raj Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Finance and L B Sondjaja, Deputy Country Director ADB India Resident Mission. Vivek Aggarwal, Secretary, Urban Development Department, Madhya Pradesh inked the project agreement.

"Madhya Pradesh needs substantial investments to keep pace with its rapid urbanisation. Sustainable piped water supply will foster inclusiveness by giving more of the state's population easier access to basic services, especially for women and girls," Kumar said in the statement.

ADB's continued support to the state urban development through this project will improve further the quality, coverage, efficiency and sustainability of urban service delivery, stabilise and deepen institutional capacity, and improve long term water service management, Sondjaja said.

tags #Asian Development Bank #Business #Madhya Pradesh

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.