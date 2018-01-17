Adani to pump in Rs 750 cr in West Bengal

Adani Group today said it would invest Rs 750 crore to double the capacity of the company's edible oil refinery at Haldia in West Bengal.

Announcing this at the second and last day of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) here, Pranav Adani of the Adani Group expressed interest to invest in port, agri and power sectors.

Adani said Rs 750 crore would be pumped in to double the capacity of the edible oil refinery at Haldia from 1600 tonne per day in the next five years.

Packaging would also be expanded from 1200 tonne to 1800 tonne.

Stating that they will also be exploring in the business of agri-logistics and warehousing in the state, Adani said the group wants to replicate Mundra port of Kutch in Bengal, given the opportunity.

The state government has been planning to develop two deep sea ports.

In power sector, Adani said, they are keen in offering their expertise in transmission and renewable energy.

West Bengal received investment proposals worth Rs 17,000 crore on the first day of BGBS from leading industrialists of the country.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced an investment of Rs 5,000 crore in retail and petroleum outlets, while JSW Group Chief Sajjan Jindal said the state would receive investments worth Rs 10,000 crore in cement capacity expansion, steel, paints and power over the next 3-4 years.