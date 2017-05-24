App
May 24, 2017 12:17 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Adani may exit $16.5 billion Australian mine on royalties confusion

The Adani group may walk away from its $16.5 billion Carmichael coal project if the confusion regarding royalties payments is not resolved by the Queensland state government, Bloomberg News reported, citing Australian Federal Resources Minister Matthew Canavan.

Adani’s approval for the project “is contingent on the Queensland government coming to a decision on their royalties policy,” Canavan told Bloomberg. “You can’t expect Adani to make a multi-billion dollar decision if they don’t know what tax they will pay. The ball is now in the Queensland government’s court,” Canavan added.

Read More: http://www.news18.com/news/business/adani-may-exit-16-5-billion-australian-mine-on-royalties-confusion-1410739.html

tags #Adani Group #Business #Carmichael coal project #Matthew Canavan

