Dec 14, 2017 03:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Adani Capital invests Rs 100 cr in Infrastructure sector firm BSCPL

Adani Capital has made a structured investment of Rs 100 crore into Hyderabad-based BSCPL Infrastructure Ltd, the company said in a release.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Adani group's non-banking financial services arm has invested Rs 100 crore in BSCPL Infrastructure, which is mainly engaged in road construction.



BSCPL Infrastructure is an engineering, procurement construction (EPC) and development infrastructure company focused primarily on the road sector.

"Part of the funding would be retired out from the proceeds of a BOT (built, operate and transfer) asset sale which shall consummate post the completion of the project," said Shamod Madanmohan, Executive Director, Adani Capital.

BSCPL Infrastructure Chairman Krishnaiah said the funding from Adani Capital has come at an appropriate time that will aid in streamlining company operations and smoothen execution of under construction projects.

